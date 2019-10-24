Timothée Chalamet is a royal treat in epic trailer for 'The King'

The King (2019 film) 11/01/19 type Movie Genre Historical,

Drama

Timothée Chalamet is a regal royal (with an eye-popping bowl cut) in the full-length trailer for Netflix’s upcoming historical epic The King.

Animal Kingdom and The Rover helmer David Michôd directed the festival favorite with Chalamet in the titular role. The 23-year-old actor leads the adaptation of Shakespeare’s Henriad plays, which follows Hal (Chalamet, EW’s current cover star), the renegade heir to the English throne who’s eventually crowned King Henry V after the death of his tyrannical father (Ben Mendelsohn).

Shortly after assuming his reign, however, the fledgling ruler must balance political conflicts and the inherited war his father left behind, while also struggling to overcome emotional ties connecting him to a conflicted past.

“It was very challenging. When you’re 12 years old, you want to be an actor almost to a cartoonish degree with the swords and the horses and the fight training and playing a king and learning an accent. On the other hand, working with Ben Mendelsohn, Sean Harris, handling a role that would’ve made no sense to have fireworks involved, I found myself learning subconsciously more than I can even word,” Chalamet previously told EW of joining the project.

Robert Pattinson, Sean Harris, Joel Edgerton, Lily-Rose Depp, and Thomasin McKenzie also have supporting roles in the film, which world-premiered to positive reviews at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year.

As part of Netflix’s awards-positioning strategy, The King is now playing in limited theatrical release ahead of its Nov. 1 streaming premiere on Netflix. Watch the new movie’s full trailer above.

Related content: