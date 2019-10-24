Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell, more discuss Quentin Tarantino's legacy in QT8 doc trailer

Quentin Tarantino‘s cinematic life story is coming to light.

As told by the actors who know him best, the Oscar-winning filmmaking icon’s legacy goes under the microscope in the first trailer for Tara Wood’s new documentary QT8: The First Eight.

In the new preview (above), Pulp Fiction actor Samuel L. Jackson joins other frequent Tarantino collaborators like Kurt Russell (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Michael Madsen (Kill Bill), and Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) as they dive inside the 56-year-old visionary’s mind.

“Everyone is standing in the Quentin Tarantino line to work. I don’t care who they are,” says Jamie Foxx, who led the director’s hit Django Unchained, while Jackson adds: “There’s no dishonesty in anything that he writes or how people talk, feel, or speak.”

“How is Quentin different from other directors?” Russell asks. “I never fear that my joy is going to be cut off.”

The clip also promises to reveal behind-the-scenes stories from Tarantino’s most popular works, including a surprise casting switch for Pulp Fiction and Tarantino’s take-charge approach to Diane Kruger’s death scene in Inglourious Basterds.

QT8 — also featuring interviews with Zoe Bell, Bruce Dern, Robert Forster, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Lucy Liu, Eli Roth, and Christoph Waltz — is available via On Demand starting Dec. 3, while the director’s latest film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is set to be re-released to theaters (with 10 minutes of new footage) this Friday. Watch the film’s new trailer above.

