Little Women first reactions praise Greta Gerwig's 'fresh,' 'heartfelt' adaptation

Greta Gerwig‘s Little Women received a big response after an early screening took place in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

The director of the Louisa May Alcott novel adaptation joined members of her cast — Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Meryl Streep, and Laura Dern — to present the film, which is now being called “fresh,” “heartfelt,” and “delightful” by critics and awards pundits.

EW’s Awardist columnist David Canfield calls Little Women one of his “very favorite movies of the year.”

“Greta Gerwig delivers a both passionately faithful and gorgeously original take,” he tweeted.

PEOPLE‘s Kara Warner described the work as “a loving, meticulously crafted adaptation that exceeded my expectations. Heartfelt, moving, and a terrific showcase for its extremely talented cast and beloved source material.”

Little Women stars Ronan as Jo March, Alcott’s alter ego in the original novel who reflects on her life with her sisters, all determined to live their lives on their own terms. Emma Watson plays Meg March, Pugh plays Amy March, and Sharp Objects‘ Eliza Scanlen plays Beth March. Chalamet also stars as Laurie, a love interest for Jo, despite her constant rebuffs, while Streep takes the role of Aunt March and Dern portrays Marmee March.

“Greta Gerwig takes the straightforward story of LITTLE WOMEN and boldly scrambles it, starting two-thirds of the way through and retelling most of what you remember via flashbacks and cross-cutting,” The New York Times‘ Carpetbagger columnist Kyle Buchanan tweeted. “Call it Louisa May Alcott meets 21 GRAMS.”

So I've seen Little Women twice now and it's one of my very favorite movies of the year. Greta Gerwig delivers a both passionately faithful and gorgeously original take. Saoirse is a fierce Jo, Chalamet/Dern/Streep esp are great in support, and Florence Pugh is astonishing. — David Canfield (@davidcanfield97) October 24, 2019

Greta Gerwig's @LittleWomen is wonderful. A loving, meticulously-crafted adaptation that exceeded my expectations. Heartfelt, moving and a terrific showcase for its extremely talented cast and beloved source material. pic.twitter.com/NwcMmnx9Pg — Kara Warner (@karawarner) October 24, 2019

Greta Gerwig takes the straightforward story of LITTLE WOMEN and boldly scrambles it, starting two-thirds of the way through and retelling most of what you remember via flashbacks and cross-cutting. Call it Louisa May Alcott meets 21 GRAMS. — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) October 24, 2019

For my money, the MVP in LITTLE WOMEN is Florence Pugh. Hot off of MIDSOMMAR, Pugh is having a great year, and she’s hilarious and winning as Amy, the character best served by Gerwig’s structural gambits. — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) October 24, 2019

#LittleWomen: Gerwig makes this material her own in delightful ways you’d expect and some adult-meditation-on-childhood ways I didn’t. So rewarding to see the ease with which she paints on this canvas and that she (or any director these days) was given it. — Chris O'Falt (@cofalt) October 24, 2019

Jo's lines in #LittleWomen resonate w me completely differently now as a 33 yr old single writer. Wanting to remain independent but wanting to be loved. Greta's take on the story made me connect w Jo in a way I never had. As a girl, I just thought she was crazy to reject Laurie. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) October 24, 2019

The last three Best Picture winners—MOONLIGHT, THE SHAPE OF WATER, GREEN BOOK—end happily and portrayed the world as ultimately hopeful. Greta Gerwig’s LITTLE WOMEN is the first movie of the year that does just that. So…front runner? (It’s inventive and wonderful.) — Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) October 24, 2019

#LittleWomen could earn multiple Oscar noms, including best picture and directing for Greta Gerwig. As well as another for Gerwig for adapted screenplay.

As for acing noms–lead actress for #SaoirseRonan, suppporting for #FlorencePugh and possible #TimotheeChalamet. — Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) October 24, 2019

#LittleWomen is delightful, Saorise Ronan is at her best ever & while she doesn’t send any boys to death in a burning bear suit, @Florence_Pugh makes Meryl Streep her bitch. Greta Gerwig kicks ass behind the camera yet again. Emma Watson tries.

Two bonnets up! #littlewomenmovie pic.twitter.com/TmkCmNLdyx — 🕸🎃🕷Jakob 🕯Kolness 🦇🎃🕸 (@JakobKolness) October 23, 2019

Little Women opens in theaters on Dec. 25.

