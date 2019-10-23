What's leaving Netflix in November 2019: Coco, Caddyshack, more

Seasons change, and so does the list of content available on Netflix. This November will bring a lot of new movies and TV shows to Netflix, including Martin Scorsese’s much-anticipated film The Irishman, but several beloved titles will be leaving as well.

For one thing, Caddyshack will no longer be available to view (along with its less-beloved sequel), which means you only have a few weeks left to rewatch so you can fully understand former EW film critic Chris Nashawaty’s book about the making of the movie. The same goes for Little Women, if anyone was hoping to revisit the 1994 version ahead of Greta Gerwig’s much-anticipated remake hitting theaters this winter.

This year is the 20th anniversary of The Sixth Sense. If you manage to rewatch M. Night Shyamalan’s iconic debut before it leaves the streaming service (perhaps in honor of Halloween?), you can then check out our interview with the director reflecting on one of the film’s iconic scenes. The Lord of the Rings movies have been cycling on and off lately, but next month The Two Towers and The Return of the King will be gone following their latest stay.

Below, check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix this November.

Leaving Nov. 1

42

300

A Dog’s Life

As Good as It Gets

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Chasing Liberty

Gran Torino

Groundhog Day

Little Women

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade

Road House

Romeo Is Bleeding

Scary Movie 2

Scream

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Sex and the City: The Movie

Stardust

Stitches

Taking Lives

The American

The Bank Job

The Bishop’s Wife

The House Bunny

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Sixth Sense

Leaving Nov. 2

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 1-3

Leaving Nov. 3

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby: Season 1

Leaving Nov. 5

Blue Bloods: Season 1-8

Leaving Nov. 15

Continuum: Season 1-4

Leaving Nov. 16

Mamma Mia!

Leaving Nov. 22

Nikita: Season 1-4

Leaving Nov. 23

The Red Road: Season 1-2

Leaving Nov. 25

Boyhood

Leaving Nov. 29

Coco

Leaving Nov. 30

Life Unexpected: Season 1-2

