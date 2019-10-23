Disney's Star Tours rides adding new destinations from Rise of Skywalker

Skywalker is rising at Disney parks around the world.

Disney announced Wednesday that Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Paris, and Tokyo Disney Resort will receive major upgrades to their Star Tours — The Adventure Continues simulator attractions, including new ride-through environments inspired by the upcoming Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker movie.

On Dec. 20 — the same date the film opens in theaters — each park will unveil an enhanced version of the classic ride. Among other yet-to-be-revealed locations that riders will traverse along their Starspeeder journey is the ocean moon Kef Bir, glimpses of which can be seen in the final Rise of Skywalker trailer.

Disney previously partnered with Lucasfilm and Industrial Light & Magic to revamp the original Star Tours rides, which initially opened between 1987 and 1992 at Anaheim’s Disneyland, Tokyo Disneyland, Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida, and Disneyland Paris. After a lengthy refurbishment, each simulator eventually reopened between 2011 and 2017 under the title Star Tours — The Adventure Continues, featuring new flights to iconic locales like Jakku, Crait, and Batuu.

Earlier this year, Disneyland and Disney World opened Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge themed lands, which transported fans into the world of the films via heavily themed rides, shops, and dining establishments.

