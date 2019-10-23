Shia LaBeouf, The Crown star Vanessa Kirby board grim drama 'Pieces of a Woman'

Honey Boy writer-star Shia LaBeouf just sweetened his Hollywood filmography with a dark drama.

The 33-year-old actor will star opposite The Crown‘s Vanessa Kirby in the upcoming film Pieces of a Woman, it was announced Tuesday.

Revolving around the strained relationship of a grieving husband and wife (as well as the latter’s estranged mother), Pieces of a Woman chart’s the pair’s emotional journey following a home birth that goes tragically awry.

White God helmer Kornél Mundruczó, who won the Un Certain Regard prize for the project at Cannes, is directing from a script written by his frequent collaborator Kata Wéber. Euphoria‘s Kevin Turen, Bombshell‘s Ashley Levinson, and Arrival’s Aaron Ryder will produce alongside executive producers Viktória Petrányi, Sam Levinson, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Cloth and Stuart Manashil.

A release date has yet to be announced, though production — co-financed by BRON Studios’ Little Lamb Productions and Creative Wealth Media — is scheduled to begin in Montreal in December.

