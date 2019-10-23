Once Upon a Time in Hollywood returning to theaters with four new scenes

Quentin Tarantino has written another chapter for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Sony announced Wednesday that, ahead of a likely awards season push, the summer blockbuster will return to over 1,000 theaters in the United States and Canada this Friday, Oct. 25.

The re-released version will contain 10 minutes of new footage stretched across four additional scenes, upping the critically lauded picture’s runtime up to 171 minutes — just under the three-hour mark.

Following its well-received debut at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival in May, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — about a fading TV actor (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double (Brad Pitt) who navigate a rapidly diversifying film industry against the backdrop of the Manson murders in 1969 Los Angeles — bagged $41.1 million at the domestic box office over the July 26 weekend, notching the highest opening frame of Tarantino’s career.

The film went on to gross $139.8 million in North America (the only original film of the summer to do so) on top of courting significant Oscar buzz, particularly for the performances of DiCaprio, Pitt, and supporting actress Margot Robbie, who co-stars as ill-fated actress Sharon Tate.

“Audiences have shown tremendous support for this movie,” Sony’s distribution president Adrian Smith said in a press statement. “We look forward to offering them another opportunity to see the film as it’s meant to be seen — in theaters on the big screen — with more sights and sounds of the sixties from Quentin Tarantino as an added treat.”

