Justin Theroux recreates adorable Lady and the Tramp spaghetti scene with his dog

Warning: This post could cause cuteness overload.

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Justin Theroux recreated the iconic spaghetti scene from Disney’s Lady and the Tramp with his own dog, Kuma, and luckily cameras were around to catch the adorable moment (above).

The interaction took place Tuesday at a New York screening of the live-action remake of the 1955 animated classic ahead of its debut on Disney+ next month. In it, Theroux voices Tramp, played on screen by real-life rescue dog Monte, while Tessa Thompson voices Lady, who is portrayed by Rose, a cocker spaniel. Rose and Monte were also on hand for the screening.

Bloodhound Trusty (voiced by Sam Elliott), fluffy Peg (Janelle Monaé), Scottish terrier Jock (Ashley Jensen), and bulldog Bull (Benedict Wong) round out the film’s canine cast members. Theroux revealed in September that his dog also had a part in the remake as “Pound dog #1.” The part is fitting, as Theroux rescued Kuma from a shelter in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

According to Theroux’s Instagram Stories shared from the screening, in which Kuma gives her “real time reaction/review,” his dog “loved” the new film. Some highlights from Kuma’s review include:

Justin Theroux took his dog to see Lady and the Tramp and we are all shook. pic.twitter.com/JcyYgdV0uJ — Lauren O'Neil (@laurenonizzle) October 23, 2019

Guys, #justintheroux Instagram storied his dog Kuma's "commentary" while watching #LadyAndTheTramp in the theater. It's the best thing you'll see today. 😂😍 pic.twitter.com/dZb0k8J7TU — 🎶😈 Stardust 😈🎶 (@stardust1006) October 23, 2019

Justin Theroux Documented His Dog's Reaction To "Lady And The Tramp" And It Is Extremely Wholesome Content https://t.co/rLElLxrMru #SM pic.twitter.com/TJSeMR2vnK — ω๏๏∂y (@Current_Knewz) October 23, 2019

Lady and the Tramp will be available Nov. 12 on Disney+.

Related content: