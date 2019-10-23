Justin Theroux recreates adorable Lady and the Tramp spaghetti scene with his dog

Warning: This post could cause cuteness overload.
Justin Theroux recreated the iconic spaghetti scene from Disney’s Lady and the Tramp with his own dog, Kuma, and luckily cameras were around to catch the adorable moment (above).
The interaction took place Tuesday at a New York screening of the live-action remake of the 1955 animated classic ahead of its debut on Disney+ next month. In it, Theroux voices Tramp, played on screen by real-life rescue dog Monte, while Tessa Thompson voices Lady, who is portrayed by Rose, a cocker spaniel. Rose and Monte were also on hand for the screening.
Bloodhound Trusty (voiced by Sam Elliott), fluffy Peg (Janelle Monaé), Scottish terrier Jock (Ashley Jensen), and bulldog Bull (Benedict Wong) round out the film’s canine cast members. Theroux revealed in September that his dog also had a part in the remake as “Pound dog #1.” The part is fitting, as Theroux rescued Kuma from a shelter in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.
According to Theroux’s Instagram Stories shared from the screening, in which Kuma gives her “real time reaction/review,” his dog “loved” the new film. Some highlights from Kuma’s review include:
Lady and the Tramp will be available Nov. 12 on Disney+.
Related content:
- How the live-action Lady and the Tramp found its canine costars
- Janelle Monáe to replace problematic Siamese cat song in Lady and the Tramp remake
- See Lady and the Tramp recreate that iconic spaghetti scene in new trailer
|type
|
|Genre
|release date
|
|director
|Performers
|Studio
|Complete Coverage
Comments