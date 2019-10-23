Everything we know so far about Fast & Furious 9

Did Hobbs & Shaw reignite your Fast & Furious love? Do you live your life a Fast & Furious movie at a time? Well, you’re in luck, because Fast & Furious 9 is on the way, and we have all the crucial information on our favorite car-flying, Corona-drinking, world-saving family.

Where did we leave off?

2017’s The Fate of the Furious marked the most recent installment of the main franchise and the first to take place after Paul Walker was written out in Furious 7 after his 2013 death during a break from filming. With Brian (Walker) and Mia (Jordana Brewster) off in retirement, the family is dealt an unexpected blow when Dom (Vin Diesel) betrays them. It’s revealed that he’s working for a cyberterrorist named Cipher (Charlize Theron), who has kidnapped Elena (Elsa Pataky) and her son, which Dom soon learns is his. After Cipher kills Elena, Shaw (Jason Statham) saves the baby, allowing Dom to reunite with the team and stop a nuclear submarine (yes, you read that right). Fate ends with a nice rooftop family barbecue in New York City, where Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell) reports that Cipher was last seen in Athens and Shaw delivers baby Brian (!!!) to Dom and Letty.

When and where?

Originally set for release in April 2019, Fast 9 was pushed to May 22, 2020 to make way for spin-off Hobbs & Shaw (franchise star Tyrese had some thoughts on the decision). Known for its trips around the world, the film has primarily been filming in England so far.

Who is directing?

After sitting out Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious, Justin Lin, who directed four consecutive Fast films, is back behind the camera, while Daniel Casey takes over screenwriting duties from Fast veteran/Hobbs & Shaw writer Chris Morgan.

Who is in it?

Fast alums Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron all return, while Finn Cole (Animal Kingdom), Ozuna, Cardi B (Okurrr!), and John Cena are among the newcomers. Cena recently told EW of his casting: “I give everybody who is attached to the franchise and who enjoys the franchise the promise that you will get my absolute best.”

Who isn’t in it?

Busy filming and promoting Hobbs & Shaw, Dwayne Johnson has said that he and Statham won’t be in Fast 9. Surely it has nothing to do with that Diesel and Johnson beef… But, in a recent twist, Diesel and Johnson seemed to bury the hatchet, and, more importantly, Johnson teased that he could soon possibly return to the main series: “Of course, all roads lead to one thing. I’ll be seeing you soon, Toretto.”

What’s next?

The franchise isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Fast 10 is already in the works; Hobbs & Shaw looks destined for sequels; an animated series is coming to Netflix; and Diesel previously revealed that a female spin-off is being planned. And for all those Ludacris and Tyrese fans, Morgan tells EW that they have a “fun idea” for a Tej and Roman spin-off.

