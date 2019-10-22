Think living in a holiday card backdrop makes for a perfect festive season? Think again — because “snow hides a lot.”

On Tuesday, Netflix dropped the first trailer for the upcoming teen holiday flick Let It Snow and there’s plenty of sledding and snow to get you in the spirit.

Based on the New York Times best-selling YA novel of the same name by John Green, Lauren Myracle, and Maureen Johnson, the movie takes place in a small midwestern town on Christmas Eve during a massive snowstorm. Of course, being snowed in is a great opportunity for romance and adventure, and soon a group of high school seniors find their lives turned upside down thanks to the presence of a stranded pop star, a stolen keg, a squad of competitive dancers, a mysterious woman covered in tin foil (?!) and an epic party at the local Waffle Town. According to the movie’s press release, “Come Christmas morning, nothing will be the same.” Alrighty then!

Let It Snow — starring Isabela Merced, Shameik Moore (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Odeya Rush (Lady Bird), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Mitchell Hope (Descendants), Kiernan Shipka (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man: Far from Home), and Joan Cusack (Shameless) — will take Netflix by storm November 8.

Check out the trailer above.

Related content: