John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John to host 'Grease' screenings for hopelessly devoted fans

Grease type Movie Genre Musical

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John are set to reunite for three special screenings of the movie musical Grease as part of a “Meet-and-Grease” event in December. The 1978 film tells the story of bad boy Danny Zuko (Travolta) and good girl transfer student Sandy Olsson (Newton-John) who share a summer of love.

The duo will host screenings and stay for a post-film Q&A in the Florida cities of West Palm Beach on Dec. 13, Tampa on Dec. 14, and Jacksonville on Dec. 15. They announced the mini-tour via their Instagram accounts on Tuesday.

“Join me and Olivia Newton-John for the “Meet ‘n’ Grease” Movie sing-a-long! 3 nights only in Florida: West Palm Beach Dec. 13th, Tampa December 14th & Jacksonville December 15th,” Travolta captioned the classic photo of the pair in costume.

“Dress up, sing-a-long with the film, and join Olivia and I for a special Q&A. Tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster.com this Friday.”

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Travolta and Newton-John have reunited often throughout the years, including for the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Randal Kleiser-directed film in Aug. 2018.

Tickets for the sing-along-event will go on sale Oct. 25.

Related content: