Cardi B joins the family for Fast & Furious 9

Image zoom John Parra/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Okurrr!

Fresh off making her big-screen debut in the hit film Hustlers, Cardi B is buckling up for Fast & Furious 9. The Grammy-winning rapper has a small role in the high-octane sequel, EW has learned. Her new gig was teased Tuesday by Fast star and producer Vin Diesel, via an Instagram video from the U.K. set of the upcoming film.

“I’m tired, but I can’t wait,” Cardi said alongside Diesel. “I ain’t gonna front, I think this is going to be the best one.”

Director Justin Lin returns to the Fast world for the latest installment, which will also bring back Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron, while John Cena and Cardi are among the newcomers.

Fast 9 hits theaters May 22.

