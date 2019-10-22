Scarlett Johansson says Black Widow movie offers her 'closure'

Scarlett Johansson can’t wait to show off Black Widow, her upcoming solo Marvel movie set within the Avengers universe — and part of it is personal.

The actress, forever bound by Disney’s Marvel Studios to uphold #Secrets, did tease to Jimmy Fallon on Monday’s The Tonight Show that the film offers her a sense of closure she definitely didn’t get from Avengers: Endgame.

“I can’t wait to share it with everybody,” she says of Black Widow. “It was fantastic. I mean, I’m partial, but I’m pretty excited about. Honestly, it brought a closure to me that I needed. Yeah, ’cause I was kind of wiped out in that last one, emotionally and literally.”

At this point, we’re nearly six months out since Avengers: Endgame debuted in theaters. If you haven’t seen it by now, we don’t know what to tell you — and neither does Johansson.

Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a. the Black Widow, was one of the characters who did not get back up to fight another day during Endgame. Black Widow, set for release in theaters on May 1, 2020, will show what the agent was up to after the events of Captain America: Civil War.

“There’s very few certain things, but definitely death’s pretty certain, right? Yeah, definitely, for sure,” Johansson says. “But, people… they definitely don’t believe it and have tried to convince me that my character did not actually die, but that maybe my character exists in an alternate universe, but no, I think death is the final thing.”

Directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow will introduce the villain Taskmaster to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as characters like Rachel Weisz‘s Malena, David Harbour‘s Alexei/Red Guardian, Florence Pugh‘s Yelena, and O.T. Fagbenle’s Mason.

