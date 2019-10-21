Helen Hunt is losing her grip on reality in trailer for thriller I See You

In the thriller I See You, Jon Tenney plays a cop named Greg Harper attempting to find a missing 12-year-old boy and struggling to balance the pressure of the investigation and troubles with his wife, Jackie (Oscar-winner and Mad About You actress Helen Hunt). Facing a recent affair, great strain is put on the family that slowly gnaws away at Jackie’s grip on reality. But after a malicious presence manifests itself in their home and puts their son, Connor (Judah Lewis), in mortal danger, the cold, hard truth about evil in the Harper household is finally uncovered.

I See You costars Owen Teague, Libe Barer, Greg Alan Williams, Erika Alexander, and Allison King. The film is directed by Adam Randall and written by Devon Graye.

I See You is released in theaters, On Digital, and On-Demand on Dec. 6.

Exclusively watch the trailer for I See You, above, and the mysterious poster, below.

Image zoom Zodiac Features

Related content: