Dennis Quaid's The Parent Trap costar Elaine Hendrix had the best reaction to his engagement news

As far as reactions go to actor Dennis Quaid‘s engagement to 26-year-old Laura Savoie, his onscreen ex-fiancé Elaine Hendrix‘s response takes the cake.

The actress, who starred opposite Quaid as his character’s younger, villainous bride-to-be Meredith Blake in the 1998 version of The Parent Trap, saw news on Monday’s of the actor’s recent engagement and tweeted “Watch out for those twins.”

Watch out for those twins. 👯‍♀️ https://t.co/Rloat1gLCy — Elaine Hendrix (@elaine4animals) October 21, 2019

The actress, of course, is having some fun with the fact that the 65-year-old Quaid is engaged to a woman the same age as Blake was in the film two decades ago, when the evil prospective stepmom was seducing him away from his mischievous twin daughters Hallie and Annie (played by a young Lindsay Lohan doing double acting duty).

Interestingly enough, Dennis Quaid has twin children in real life, too, in addition to his oldest son, 27-year-old star of Amazon’s The Boys, Jack Quaid.

