Francis Ford Coppola defends Martin Scorsese's critique of Marvel movies, calls them 'despicable'

Famed director Francis Ford Coppola is adding his thoughts on Marvel movies, not only agreeing with the opinions of Martin Scorsese but slamming comic book movies even further. Coppola spoke to the media in Lyon, France where he was awarded the Prix Lumiere Award at the 10th annual event on Saturday.

“When Martin Scorsese says that the Marvel pictures are not cinema, he’s right because we expect to learn something from cinema, we expect to gain something, some enlightenment, some knowledge, some inspiration,” he said, according to AFP.

“I don’t know that anyone gets anything out of seeing the same movie over and over again. Martin was kind when he said it’s not cinema. He didn’t say it’s despicable, which I just say it is.”

Scorsese has been criticized by Marvel fans and its films’ stars including Samuel L. Jackson, James Gunn, and Joss Whedon for saying their big-screen projects are “not cinema.” He further added fuel to the fire by calling theaters to show more of what he calls “narrative films” while promoting his first original with Netflix The Irishman.

Coppola, like Scorsese, is known for directing some of the most successful and highly lauded and respected in the industry including, The Godfather and its two sequels, Apocalypse Now, and The Outsiders.

