Vin Diesel brings Bloodshot to life in brutal first trailer

Vin Diesel is taking a break from his Fast & Furious family to get some revenge.

Diesel, who is currently filming Fast & Furious 9, stars as the titular super-soldier in the first trailer for Bloodshot, the film adaptation of the Valiant Comics series.

Formerly known as Ray Garrison, Bloodshot is a soldier resurrected by a team of scientists and turned into a superhuman killing machine. But, once the memories of his past life and his murdered wife come back, he begins his path to revenge.

Directed by Dave Wilson, Bloodshot also stars Sam Heughan (Outlander), Eiza González (Hobbs & Shaw), Lamorne Morris (New Girl), and Guy Pearce (Iron Man 3).

Watch the trailer above.

Bloodshot opens in theaters on Feb. 21.

