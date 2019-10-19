Star Wars Episode IX
23 featured stories since

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker final trailer coming Monday

By James Hibberd
October 19, 2019 at 10:09 AM EDT
Lucasfilm

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

12/20/19
type
  • Movie
Genre

The first – and final – full Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer now has a release date.

The eagerly awaited promo will debut on ESPN’s Monday Night Football on Monday, October 21st during halftime of the National Football League game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets. The game starts at 8:15 p.m. EDT.

Tickets for the film will go on sale everywhere tickets are sold following the trailer launch.

So far there’s been a teaser trailer for the final Skywalker Saga film and a video released at the D23 Expo that included a fair amount of new footage. This will mark the first full official trailer for the film and also, it seems, the last.

The film seeks to bring about a conclusion of not just the current Disney-produced Star Wars trilogy, but the previous six Episode titles as well. “This is about bringing this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful and also satisfying in terms of actually answering [as many] questions as possible,” Abrams tells EW in its November issue. “So if years from now, someone’s watching these movies, all nine of them, they’re watching a story that is as cohesive as possible.”

The film marks the return of director J.J. Abrams to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, with Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams.

The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on Dec. 20.

Related content:

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

type
  • Movie
Genre
release date
  • 12/20/19
director
Performers
Studio
Complete Coverage
Skip
Star Wars Episode IX
23 featured stories since
'Star Wars: Episode IX' director Colin Trevorrow responds to George Lucas petition
1/11/2016
Star Wars: Colin Trevorrow says Episode IX will shoot on film
1/28/2016
Star Wars: Episode IX: Jacob Tremblay bids for role via Twitter
5/4/2016
Star Wars Episode IX: Colin Trevorrow movie to be filmed on 65mm
11/11/2016
Kathleen Kennedy says Star Wars: Episode IX 'started over' after Carrie Fisher's death
4/14/2017
Part of Star Wars: Episode IX was shot during the making of The Last Jedi
6/20/2017
Director Colin Trevorrow leaves Star Wars: Episode IX
9/5/2017
Star Wars gets existential with Stephen Colbert's Werner Herzog spoof
9/8/2017
J.J. Abrams will return to write and direct Star Wars: Episode IX
9/11/2017
Star Wars: Episode IX gets the blessing of Carrie Fisher's brother
7/28/2018
Oscar Isaac reminisces on wrapping Star Wars: Episode IX with C-3PO
3/15/2019
Stephen Colbert tries to extract Star Wars: Episode IX spoilers from Keri Russell
3/27/2019
What is the medal in the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer?
4/12/2019
Star Wars: Episode IX has a title — The Rise of Skywalker
4/12/2019
Watch the trailer for the game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
4/13/2019
Lucasfilm putting the Star Wars movies 'on hiatus' after this year
4/13/2019
New Star Wars movies are now scheduled every other year
5/7/2019
The next Star Wars film will come from Game of Thrones showrunners
5/14/2019
New characters and worlds revealed for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
5/21/2019
Daisy Ridley talks crying through her final scene in Star Wars
7/12/2019
Watch the epic new footage from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
8/26/2019
J.J. Abrams says Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker strives to give a cohesive ending to all 9 films
10/17/2019
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker final trailer coming Monday
10/18/2019
Advertisement

Comments

EDIT POST