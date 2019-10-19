Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker final trailer coming Monday

Image zoom Lucasfilm

The first – and final – full Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer now has a release date.

The eagerly awaited promo will debut on ESPN’s Monday Night Football on Monday, October 21st during halftime of the National Football League game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets. The game starts at 8:15 p.m. EDT.

Tickets for the film will go on sale everywhere tickets are sold following the trailer launch.

So far there’s been a teaser trailer for the final Skywalker Saga film and a video released at the D23 Expo that included a fair amount of new footage. This will mark the first full official trailer for the film and also, it seems, the last.

The film seeks to bring about a conclusion of not just the current Disney-produced Star Wars trilogy, but the previous six Episode titles as well. “This is about bringing this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful and also satisfying in terms of actually answering [as many] questions as possible,” Abrams tells EW in its November issue. “So if years from now, someone’s watching these movies, all nine of them, they’re watching a story that is as cohesive as possible.”

The film marks the return of director J.J. Abrams to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, with Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams.

The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on Dec. 20.

