Robert Pattinson's The Batman won't connect with Joker

Don’t expect to see Joaquin Phoenix‘s Joker pop up in The Batman.

The upcoming Matt Reeves DC film starring Robert Pattinson is going to be completely separate from Joker, the actor confirmed to Yahoo. “It’s kind of a different world,” Pattinson says.

And despite Pattinson suiting up as Bruce Wayne in the upcoming standalone Batman film, he still hasn’t seen Joker, which is currently in theaters.

“I might watch it tonight!” Pattinson says. “Joaquin is the best — he’s awesome in everything.”

Pattinson is putting a new spin on Batman in the upcoming movie about Bruce Wayne as a young man, taking over the role from Ben Affleck, who starred as the Dark Knight in two DC films (and made an appearance in a third). It was recently announced that Paul Dano has been cast as Edward Nashton aka The Riddler while Zoe Kravitz will play Selina Kyle aka Catwoman.

The Batman will begin shooting in January in the U.K. and is expected to arrive in theaters June 25, 2021.

