Quentin Tarantino won't change Once Upon a Time in Hollywood for China despite delayed release

Quentin Tarantino isn’t backing down in his standoff with China.

Despite China delaying its release of the filmmaker’s movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood due to its depiction of Bruce Lee, he has no intention of recutting it for the country.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tarantino “is taking a take-it-or-leave-it stance in the wake of Chinese regulators pulling the film from the schedule a week before its release in the country Oct. 25.”

It was announced on Friday that the Chinese release of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has been put on hold because of the way that Lee (played by Mike Moh) is beat in a physical fight by the Brad Pitt-played stuntman Cliff Booth. The movie’s release has been “indefinitely put on hold” because Lee’s daughter Shannon filed a complaint to China’s National Film Administration about the onscreen depiction of her late father. Speaking to Variety, one exhibitor source said, “As long as Quentin can make some cuts, it will be released as planned.” But now it’s clear that won’t happen.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was initially set for an Oct. 25 debut in Chinese cinemas.

