The neighbors are scary as hell in clip from horror film Spiral

In the new horror film Spiral, Malik and Aaron, a same-sex couple, struggle to raise their 16-year-old daughter Kayla after moving to a small town filled with mysterious secrets in the mid-’90s. Within weeks of arriving, a hate crime is committed in their home, sending Malik into a state of heightened paranoia. As he investigates the town he slowly starts to uncover that something much more sinister lies beneath the town’s friendly facade.

“Although the film takes place several decades ago, prejudice and bigotry continue to find new forms and victims, and I think a movie like this even more relevant today than when it’s set,” director Kurtis David Harder tells EW. “Spiral is about how much society is obsessed with finding someone else to blame for our problems, and I hope that some day movies like this won’t feel so necessary to help us move in the right direction.”

Spiral stars Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Ari Cohen, Jennifer Laporte, Lochlyn Munro, and Chandra West. The film is written by Colin Minihan and John Poliquin and produced by Chris Ball, Harder, Minihan, and Poliquin.

Spiral will receive its U.S. premiere at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival on Tuesday.

Watch an exclusive clip from Spiral, above.

