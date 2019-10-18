China delays release of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Chinese release of director Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has been put on hold because of the film’s portrayal of Bruce Lee, according to THR, which first reported the news. In the movie, Lee (Mike Moh) is shown boasting that he could defeat Cassius Clay (a.k.a. Muhammad Ali) in a fight and is subsequently bested in a physical contest by the Brad Pitt-played stuntman, Cliff Booth.

The movie’s release has been “indefinitely put on hold,” according to sources speaking to THR, because Lee’s daughter Shannon filed a complaint to China’s National Film Administration about the onscreen depiction of her late father. Speaking to Variety, one exhibitor source said “As long as Quentin can make some cuts, it will be released as planned.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was set for an Oct. 25 debut in Chinese cinemas. The film also stars Leonardo DiCaprio as fictional actor Rick Dalton and Margot Robbie as the real-life actress, Sharon Tate.

