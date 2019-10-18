Naomie Harris in talks to play villain Shriek in Venom 2

Venom 2 type Movie Genre Superhero

Naomie Harris might soon be facing off against Tom Hardy’s slobbering symbiote.

The Oscar-nominated actress is in talks to star in Sony’s Venom sequel as the villain Shriek, EW has learned. In the comics, Shriek is a criminal with the ability to manipulate sound, and she allies herself with the serial killer Cletus Kasady, a.k.a. Carnage.

Carnage popped up in an end-credits scene of the original Venom, played by Woody Harrelson and a very curly red wig. He’s returning as the main antagonist of the sequel, along with Hardy as Venom/Eddie Brock and Michelle Williams as Eddie’s love interest, Anne. Andy Serkis is also on board to direct, taking over from original helmer Ruben Fleischer.

Variety first reported Harris’ casting. Sony had no comment.

Harris earned an Oscar nomination for her role in Moonlight, and she’ll next appear in the police thriller Black and Blue (Oct. 25) and the next James Bond film, No Time to Die (April 8). She’s currently filming the HBO and Sky TV series The Third Day, opposite Jude Law.

