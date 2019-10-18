Angelina Jolie says Maleficent's 'world is expanding' in Mistress of Evil

Angelina Jolie is donning her horns and wings one again in the fantasy sequel Maleficent: Mistress of Evil — this time with a bigger scope and higher stakes.

“In this one, we have been living together for a while, and we’re family, and we’ve grown up,” the actress recently told EW of her titular dark fairy and Princess Aurora (played by Elle Fanning). “And so now our world is expanding, it’s not just the two of us quietly living together. And so with that comes all the forces from outside, all the different ways of living, and all of the different opinions.”

Meanwhile Aurora is leaving the nest, no longer the sleeping beauty you may know from her animated Disney tale. Along with being the Queen of the Moors, she attempts to keep the peace between her adoptive mother and her future mother-in-law, Queen Ingrith (Michelle Pfeiffer).

“She’s such an accepting, kind, soft feminine character,” Fanning said. “Aurora is the most advanced character in the film because she wants everyone to get along.”

Despite her best efforts, there is still a clash of crown and horns. Ingrith is not only Prince Phillip’s mother, but also Maleficent’s greatest enemy.

“She’s a damaged and slightly vindictive soul who is protective of her kingdom,” Pfeiffer said. “She’s fierce,” Jolie acknowledged. “Ingrith is fierce!”

Watch the video above for more from Jolie and her castmates. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is in theaters now.

