Everything we know about Jurassic World 3 so far

Anyone who saw Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was treated to an ending with pretty big implications. Dinosaurs are on the loose in the U.S. mainland — again! And now that the cast of the still-untitled third Jurassic World movie is coming together, here’s everything we know so far about what’s in store. (This article will be continuously updated with new information.)

Who’s returning to the Jurassic franchise?

After going back and forth a bit about whether he would come back to the franchise, original Jurassic World director and co-writer Colin Trevorrow was announced as the director of Jurassic World 3 by none other than executive producer Steven Spielberg. Joining Trevorrow again will be Jurassic World and Fallen Kingdom leads Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, as well as franchise stalwart BD Wong.

While Jeff Goldblum already made a cameo in the J.A. Bayona-helmed Fallen Kingdom, the actor will return for Jurassic World 3 alongside fellow Jurassic Park OGs Laura Dern and Sam Neill. Their casting was announced by Trevorrow in September, at a Jurassic World screening where he brought out Dern as a surprise guest.

Who’s joining the Jurassic cast?

Joining the veterans of Jurassic films old and new are DeWanda Wise and Mamoudou Athie. While no details have been given on the roles the actors are playing, audiences may be familiar with Wise from Netflix’s She’s Gotta Have It and/or Someone Great, and Athie from the Facebook Watch series Sorry For Your Loss.

What’s the movie going to be about?

Trevorrow, who co-wrote the script with Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising), told EW in 2018 that “Jurassic World 3 will be a science thriller in the same way that Jurassic Park was.” Little else has been given up as far as plot details go, but Trevorrow and Carmichael did recently release a short film post-Fallen Kingdom, starring Andre Holland, titled Battle at Big Rock. Now available online, the short gives a taste of the repercussions that come with dinosaurs freely roaming the country.

When will it be released?

Jurassic World 3 is set to hit theaters June 11, 2021.

