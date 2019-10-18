Ghostbusters (2020 film) type Movie Genre Action,

Fantasy,

Comedy

Yet another Ghostbusters film is on the way, in case you forgot who to call when there’s something strange in your neighborhood. And now we’re one step closer to seeing Jason Reitman‘s take on the franchise, as the director has wrapped shooting on what’s known as Ghostbusters 2020.

To mark the occasion, Reitman posted an Instagram photo with cast members Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace — who play the family at the film’s center — and Logan Kim, along with Reitman’s father Ivan, who directed the original 1984 film and its sequel.

“Wrapped! 68 days and still smiling,” Reitman wrote in the caption.

Details on the mysterious film have trickled out slowly; we know that Paul Rudd is playing a small-town teacher, and that original cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts will appear in some capacity. (Not for nothing, but Grace looks not unlike Harold Ramis‘ Egon Spengler in the on-set photos released thus far.) The reappearance of the iconic Ecto-1 vehicle has also been teased.

As the (working?) title implies, the new Ghostbusters film will be unleashed July 10, 2020.

Related content: