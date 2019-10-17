All of Studio Ghibli’s animated films, including Spirited Away, are coming to HBO Max

Image zoom Everett Collection (3)

In the same week Disney spent a full day on Twitter touting all the offerings on its new streaming service, some prize films it was involved in distributing are now set to stream elsewhere.

HBO Max announced Thursday that is has acquired the streaming rights to all of Studio Ghibli films, which includes Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, Howl’s Moving Castle, and more from legendary Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki.

This marks the first time the studio’s films have ever been licensed to a streaming platform. The historic deal was made between WarnerMedia and GKIDS, the distribution company that Studio Ghibli partnered with in 2017 after 20 years of releasing their films in collaboration with Disney.

While the studio is forever synonymous with Oscar winner Miyazaki, the deal will include some of Studio Ghibli’s other offerings like recent Academy Award-nominated films The Tale of The Princess Kaguya and When Marnie Was There.

In a statement included with the announcement, Studio Ghibli chairman Koji Hoshino says, “We are excited to be working with HBO Max to bring the complete collection of Studio Ghibli films to streaming audiences in the U.S. As a premium content brand, HBO Max is an ideal home for our films.”

All of Studio Ghibli’s films, as well as offerings from WarnerMedia properties like Warner Bros., New Line, DC, and Cartoon Network, will be available on HBO Max upon its launch in spring 2020.

