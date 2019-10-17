Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver shed love and tears in moving Marriage Story trailer

Marriage Story type Movie Genre Drama

Love’s demise has never looked this beautiful.

Ahead of the film’s potential awards season breakthrough, Netflix unveiled a new trailer for Noah Baumbach’s upcoming drama Marriage Story, starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson as a disintegrating couple engaged in a bitter legal battle for custody of their young son, Henry.

Like the film’s first pair of trailers released earlier this year, the new preview begins with Johansson’s L.A.-bound actress, Nicole, and Driver’s New York stage director, Charlie, musing on each other’s best qualities. Their blissful memories are quickly shattered as the clip goes on to chronicle their romantic unraveling, which ultimately leads to a grueling divorce.

The new trailer also offers an extended look at key supporting characters portrayed by Alan Alda and Ray Liotta (Charlie’s legal team) as well as Laura Dern, whose performance as Nicole’s lawyer courted significant Oscar buzz on the movie’s fall festival run.

Marriage Story recently screened as the New York Film Festival’s prestigious Centerpiece selection — a prime awards season slot that has past Oscar contenders like No Country for Old Men (2007), Changeling (2008), Precious (2009), Steve Jobs(2013), and last year’s Roma have occupied in the recent past.

Ahead of its Dec. 6 streaming debut on Netflix, Marriage Story will have a limited theatrical rollout starting Nov. 6. Watch the movie’s new trailer above.

Image zoom Netflix

