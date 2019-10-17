The Batman 06/25/21 type Movie Genre Superhero

Riddle me this: Who will play the role of Edward Nashton in The Batman?

Why, it’s actor Paul Dano!

Okay, so that wasn’t a very clever riddle. Still, Dano has just landed the coveted mad jokester role in Matt Reeves’ reboot of the Warner Bros. franchise.

Dano was in Escape at Dannemora, Swiss Army Man, Looper and, perhaps most memorably, in the dual role of Paul and Eli Sunday in There Will Be Blood.

The casting news comes right on the heels of reports that actor Jonah Hill is no longer in contention for an unspecified role in the film.

Robert Pattinson is playing the Caped Crusader in the movie, taking over the role from Ben Affleck, who starred as the Dark Knight in two DC films (and made an appearance in a third). Zoe Kravitz has also been cast as Selina Kyle a.k.a. Catwoman.

The Batman has been described as a grounded franchise refresh that chronicles Bruce Wayne as a young man.

The film will begin shooting in January in the U.K. and is expected to arrive in theaters June 25, 2021.

