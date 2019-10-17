Halle Berry welcomes 'extremely bad ass' Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman

The Batman 06/25/21 type Movie Genre Superhero

Halle Berry is officially welcoming Zoe Kravitz into the Selina Kyle/Catwoman fold.

Berry, who played the comic book character in the 2004 stand-alone film Catwoman, officially gave her blessing to Kravitz, who was cast earlier this week as the character in Matt Reeves’ upcoming movie The Batman.

“Special shout-out to your new #CatWoman, the eternally graceful & extremely bad ass @ZoeKravitz,” Berry wrote on her Twitter. “Keep shining Queen & welcome to the family!”

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage; Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Kravitz, who previously voiced Catwoman in The Lego Batman Movie in 2017, joins Robert Pattinson and Paul Dano in the reboot, who will be playing Batman and his nemesis The Riddler, respectively. The Batman starts filming in January and is scheduled for release on June 25, 2021.

The role of Kyle/Catwoman has been seen on the big screen several times. In addition to Berry and Kravitz, Anne Hathaway played the part in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises, as did Michelle Pfeiffer in Tim Burton’s 1992 film Batman Returns.

The news of Kravitz’s casting has been met with a warm, star-studded welcome. In addition to Berry, the Big Little Lies actress has received congratulations from both Hathaway and Pfeiffer, as well as her famous stepdad and Aquaman actor, Jason Momoa.

Related content: