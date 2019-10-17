Daisy Ridley is aware of fans’ Rey and Kylo Ren shipping, and has some new things to say about how their connection will be handled in the final Skywalker Saga film.

The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star was asked about the ambiguous relationship between her heroic rebel and Adam Driver‘s villainous First Order leader. The two are not entirely enemies. They’re certainly not friends. They don’t seem to not be attracted to each other. There’s just a lot of kind-of-hard-to-pin down tension floating around that’s led to all sorts of speculation, debates and romantic fan art.

“It does not bother me, people writing theories,” Ridley said. “It’s really fun hearing them. Plus, because I know what’s sort of going to happen, I think it’ll be really interesting to see people’s reaction to [the final film]. Obviously, there’s this whole Reylo thing and some people are very passionate about it, some aren’t.”

Ridley hinted that the seemingly romantic connection isn’t left unaddressed by director J.J. Abrams in The Rise of Skywalker.

“J.J. does deal with [it],” she added. “It’s a very complex issue. People talk about toxic relationships and whatever it is. It’s no joke and I think it’s dealt with really well because it’s not skimmed over.”

Image zoom Lucasfilm

The two previous Star Wars trilogies have featured a romantic relationship among its core characters: Han and Leia in the original trilogy, and Anakin and Padme in the prequels. Rey and Kylo are, again, much less easier to define, and more controversial as well — some have objected to speculation that Rey could be destined to redeem Kylo, like Luke Skywalker redeemed his father, saying that would reduce the trilogy’s powerful female lead to a storyline that’s about saving an evil man (and be a bit repetitive as well). Others point out that redemption is part of what the Star Wars saga has always been about.

One way or another, we’ll find out when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is released Dec. 20.

—Anthony Breznican contributed to this report

For more on the most anticipated fall movies, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly at Barnes & Noble Friday, or buy it here now. (The November issue will be available on newsstands starting Oct. 23.) Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Related content: