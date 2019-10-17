See the first photos from Benh Zeitlin's Wendy-focused Peter Pan movie

Image zoom Eric Zachanowich/Fox Searchlight

Oscar-nominated Beasts of the Southern Wild director Benh Zeitlin is back with his first movie in eight years.

The 37-year-old filmmaker unveiled a first look at his upcoming Wendy-focused Peter Pan movie Thursday, teasing a fresh journey into the world of the classic children’s story through the titular character’s eyes.

According to an official synopsis from Fox Searchlight, Wendy serves as a “wildly reimagined” epic that follows a group of ragtag children lost on a mysterious island with curious effects on aging and time. There, Wendy must fight to save her family, freedom, and the spirit of youth from the “deadly peril of growing up.”

Image zoom Jess Pinkham/Fox Searchlight

The first photos from the film see the character using a flashlight to read a book, while the second shows a group of children standing precariously close to the edge of a steep cliff overlooking the ocean.

Zeitlin co-wrote Wendy‘s screenplay with his sister, Eliza, who also worked on the art department for the filmmaker’s breakout Best Picture nominee Beasts of the Southern Wild, which landed four Oscar nods at the top of 2013 — including one for lead actress Quvenzhané Wallis, who became the youngest Best Actress nominee in history at nine years old.

Also reuniting with Zeitlin for the project are Beasts producers Dan Janvey, Josh Penn, and Paul Mezey, who worked on Wendy alongside Maria Full of Grace producer Becky Glupczynski.

Wendy is set for theatrical release on Feb. 28. See the new photos above.

Related content: