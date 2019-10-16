Taika Waititi confirms Korg's glorious return for Thor: Love and Thunder

When Taika Waititi gets involved with a Marvel movie, chances are Korg, the lovable Kronan, isn’t far behind. Nevertheless, it’s welcome news to hear that the true star of Thor: Ragnarok will return for the next installment, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Waititi, while out promoting his turn as an imaginary Hitler in Jojo Rabbit, confirmed the character’s comeback during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Tuesday night.

“My character is coming back, Korg,” he said during the tail end of the conversation. As the audience erupted in cheers, the director slipped back into his Korg voice: “Thank you. Thank you so much for that reaction.”

Does this mean the war between Korg and NoobMaster69 will wage on? This also probably means that Korg isn’t going into another Marvel movie without his trusty sidekick Miek. We do know that Chris Hemsworth will return as Thor, Natalie Portman‘s Jane Foster will also pick up the hammer as Thor (based on the comic series The Mighty Thor), and Tessa Thompson will return as Valkyrie to rule Asgard and look for love.

“I just finished a couple of drafts of that story,” Waititi told Kimmel. “There’s more Thor!”

And now, to take away a little bit of that hype this news no doubt mustered… Thor: Love and Thunder won’t hit theaters until Nov. 5, 2021.

