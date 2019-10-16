Jonah Hill reportedly no longer in talks to play the villain in The Batman

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Batman 06/25/21 type Movie Genre Superhero

Looks like Jonah Hill is no longer joining Gotham’s rogues gallery.

Reports surfaced in September that the actor was in talks to play a villain in The Batman, but Hill is no longer circling the project, according to Deadline, which first reported the news. Representatives for Warner Bros. and Hill did not immediately reply to EW’s request for comment.

It was never confirmed which of the Caped Crusader’s many nemeses Hill might have played, but it was rumored that he might have been up for the Riddler or Penguin.

Despite Hill’s departure, The Batman is still continuing to add to its cast: Robert Pattinson is still on board to play Bruce Wayne, taking over the role from Ben Affleck, and earlier this week, Zoe Kravitz officially signed on to play Catwoman, a.k.a. Selina Kyle. Matt Reeves is directing the new take on the World’s Greatest Detective, and production is expected to begin in January in London, before hitting theaters June 25, 2021.

Hill is a two-time Oscar nominee for Moneyball and The Wolf of Wall Street, and he most recently appeared with Matthew McConaughey in Beach Bum.

