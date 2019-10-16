Here’s a new look at Keri Russell‘s mysterious Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker character.

Below is Russell’s helmeted rogue operative Zorri Bliss proffering an unmarked coin or data storage device of some kind.

Image zoom Lucasfilm Ltd.

The Americans actress has previously revealed her character is an old friend of Poe’s (Oscar Isaac).

“She has a little bit of a checkered past and maybe some questionable morals, but she’s really an old friend of Poe’s. I think the entrance of Zorri is there to describe more of who he was, y’know, in a very intimate way and a familiar way, and the friends are sort of like, ‘What do you mean, you know him?'”

Isaac added that the situation is “complicated” and Zorri is neither First Order nor Resistance.

The Rise of Skywalker also reunites Russell with director J.J. Abrams, who co-created her 2002 series Felicity. They also worked together on Mission: Impossible III.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens Dec. 20.

