Michelle Pfeiffer has one specific bit of advice for new Catwoman Zoë Kravitz

From one feline to another! Michelle Pfeiffer is the latest former Catwoman with a message for Zoë Kravitz, who will take over as Selina Kyle in Matt Reeves’ reboot The Batman. Pfeiffer, who portrayed the leather-clad character in Tim Burton’s 1992 movie Batman Returns, was on Good Morning America on Wednesday promoting her new movie Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and offered a small but important piece of advice to Kravitz.

“Make sure, whilst designing the costume, they consider how you’re going to go to the bathroom — minor detail,” she explained after admitting the role is one her favorites and that she’s “so excited” for Kravitz.

“That’s not what I was thinking you were going to say,” GMA host Michael Strahan interjected, “but it’s a great piece of advice.”

“It’s an important one,” she added.

Important, and perhaps familiar. Christian Bale recommended something similar to Ben Affleck — sometime after he was cast in 2013 for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice — and then again recently to Robert Pattinson, who will make his debut as the DC Comics superhero Batman.

“Be able to pee by yourself,” Bale said in an interview with Variety. “You don’t feel much like a superhero when you can’t take a piss by yourself.”

The Batman begins shooting in January and will be released June 25, 2021.

