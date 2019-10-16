David Duchovny joins cast of The Craft reboot

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

David Duchovny faced off against aliens, vampires, sewer monsters, and more in The X-Files. Now, he’ll be crossing paths with some witches.

The actor is joining the upcoming reboot of The Craft, EW has confirmed. Zoe Lister-Jones is writing and directing the new film, based on the 1996 classic about a quartet of teenage witches wreaking magical mayhem.

The original version of The Craft only earned $24.8 million at the box office but has since become a cult classic, featuring Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Rachel True, and Neve Campbell. The new film is being billed as a “reimagining,” updating the story of the four occult outsiders and casting Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, and Zoey Luna. Blumhouse and Columbia Pictures are co-financing the new film.

Duchovny is best known for his roles in The X-Files and Californication, each of which netted him a Golden Globe. He also starred in the recent Twin Peaks continuation and the crime drama series Aquarius. He’s currently working on a film adaptation of his 2016 novel, Bucky F*cking Dent.

