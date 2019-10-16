Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman eye reunion in The Witch director's next film

Big Little Lies stars Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård are planning their next reunion project, only the roles they’re eyeing are a bit swapped from their HBO drama.

Just days away from the debut of Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse, which stars Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe, the filmmaker is forming his ensemble cast for Viking revenge drama The Northman, EW has learned.

Skarsgård is looking to play a Nordic prince out for vengeance after the death of his father, while Kidman is in talks to play the prince’s mother.

On Big Little Lies, which earned both actors Emmy wins, Kidman and Skarsgård portrayed husband and wife.

Offers to join the cast are also out to Dafoe, Skarsgård’s brother Bill (who played Pennywise in It and It Chapter Two), and Eggers’ The Witch star Anya Taylor-Joy. Deals, however, are in various stages of planning and haven’t been finalized.

Eggers and Icelandic poet/novelist Sjón co-write the script, while Lars Knudsen produces.

The project, which was described by a source as somewhere in between Braveheart and Game of Thrones, is greenlit at New Regency and looking to start shooting soon. For preliminary planning, a release is being eyed for sometime in 2021.

Kidman will next be seen as former Fox News personality Gretchen Carlson in the film Bombshell. She’ll also have roles in David E. Kelley’s new series The Undoing and Netflix’s adaptation of Broadway musical The Prom.

Skarsgård, who appeared on Showtime’s On Becoming a God in Central Florida opposite Kirsten Dunst, was recently cast as the infamous Randall Flagg in the Stephen King TV adaptation of The Stand for CBS All Access.

