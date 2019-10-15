'Jedi,' 'Padawan,' and more Star Wars lingo added to Oxford English Dictionary

Something has awakened. Can you feel it? It’s in the Oxford English Dictionary.

Thanks to a new update to its list of words, the dictionary has officially welcomed a batch of Star Wars lingo into its vocabulary.

One of them is “Jedi,” which gets a formal definition that reads, “In the fictional universe of the Star Wars films: a member of an order of heroic, skilled warrior monks who are able to harness the mystical power of the Force.”

What is the “Force”? That word was already part of the dictionary, but its definition gets an update to incorporate Star Wars that denotes “a mystical universal energy field.” “Mind trick” is also updated with a note that says “see also Jedi.”

New Star Wars words also include “Padawan” (“an apprentice Jedi”) and “lightsabre,” the latter using the English spelling that denotes “a weapon resembling a sword, but having a destructive beam of light in place of a blade.”

Try incorporating your new Oxford-official vocabulary in a sentence today. For instance, “The Force is strong in the avocado toast today. The onion pairs very nicely with the midichlorians.”

Next step, adding “midichlorians” to the OED.

