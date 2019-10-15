Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski uniting for new comedy Imaginary Friends

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images; Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski are teaming up.

EW has confirmed that the two are in talks to star in the fantasy comedy movie Imaginary Friends, about a man who can see and speak to — you guessed it — other people’s imaginary friends.

Paramount Pictures is in negotiations to acquire the film, and if the deal goes through, Krasinski will write, direct, and produce. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

Krasinski and Reynolds have long been friends, trading compliments on social media, but this would be their first time appearing on screen together. Krasinski previously joined forces with Paramount for A Quiet Place, which he also wrote, directed, and starred in. He recently wrapped filming on the sequel, set to hit theaters March 20.

Reynolds most recently appeared in a surprise role in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, and he’ll next star in Michael Bay’s Netflix action flick 6 Underground and Shawn Levy’s Free Guy.

