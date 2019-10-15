Neil Patrick Harris in talks to join The Matrix 4

The Matrix 4 type Movie Genre Action,

Neil Patrick Harris is preparing to take the red pill.

The How I Met Your Mother and Series of Unfortunate Events star is in talks to join The Matrix franchise reboot.

As first reported by Variety, Harris is near a deal for an unspecified role in the fourth film in the sci-fi series.

Stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are already back on board, along with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman). Lana Wachowski is also back co-write and direct the film. The script is also from Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell.

The new movie revives the franchise after a 16-year slumber. The previous trilogy launched with The Matrix in 1999, then followed with sequels The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions 2003. Collectively the films have earned more than $1.6 billion at the global box office.

Reeves recently led John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum to that franchise’s best box office tally yet, grossing $320 million worldwide (the film also included a perhaps prescient shout out to The Matrix).

The fourth Matrix film doesn’t yet have a release date or title.

