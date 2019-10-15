Jason Bourne stunt show coming to Universal Studios Orlando

The Jason Bourne film series will soon spring into live-action at the Universal Orlando Resort.

A massive stunt show based on the movie franchise is scheduled to open at Universal Studios Florida, and will blend a mix of live effects, stage performances, and cutting-edge screen-based technology when it opens at the top of 2020.

The Bourne Stuntacular is set to follow Jason Bourne — played by Matt Damon across four blockbuster films between 2002 and 2016 — as he travels the globe with sinister characters hot on his trail. Audiences will watch thrilling chase scenes, hand-to-hand combat, and high-flying stunts as part of the production, which will employ a mix of practical effects, real-life actors, interactive props, and a large LED screen intended to make it “impossible to determine where the live-action ends and the screen begins,” according to a press release.

Brace yourself for Bourne. Get details about the new Bourne Stuntacular live-action stunt show at https://t.co/LFSlzwhfPe. pic.twitter.com/P9Uy572CxL — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) October 15, 2019

Since its 2002 debut, the Bourne franchise has spawned five titles (with Jeremy Renner taking over lead duties for Damon on 2012’s The Bourne Legacy). Unadjusted for inflation, the films have collectively grossed $1.64 billion at the global box office on top of bagging three Oscars.

In August, the Universal Orlando Resort also announced plans to expand with a fourth theme park, Universal’s Epic Universe, set to open at an undisclosed future date.

The Bourne Stuntacular is scheduled to open in the spring of 2020.

Related content: