Aquaman star Jason Momoa 'freakin' stoked' his stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz is the new Catwoman

Aquaman and Catwoman are officially related!

Jason Momoa took to social media Monday to congratulate his famous stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz, who was announced earlier in the day as the new Catwoman in the upcoming Batman movie, starring Robert Pattinson.

“I’m so proud of u zozo bear. On and off screen OHANA,” he wrote, using the Hawaiian word for “family.” “DC WB ohana Lola and Wolfies big sister is CAT WOMAN,” he added, referencing his two kids with Lisa Bonet, Kravitz’s mother. “Unbelievable so freaking stoked. Your going to have so much fun Aloha P bear.”

Responding to Momoa’s photo, Kravitz pitched an idea for what their onscreen characters could do in their time-off from action-packed battles. “LOVE YOU PAPABEAR! love that aquaman and catwomen spend the holidays together from now on,” she wrote.

While Aquaman and Catwoman are both DC Comic characters, the upcoming Matt Reeves-directed Batman flick will not crossover into the world of Momoa’s 2018 Aquaman. The Batman begins shooting in January in the U.K. and is expected to debut in theaters June 25, 2021. Meanwhile, an Aquaman sequel is in the works, with a release date set for Dec. 16, 2022.

