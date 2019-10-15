Anne Hathaway reacts to Zoe Kravitz landing Catwoman role

The Batman 06/25/21 type Movie Genre Superhero

Anne Hathaway posted a reaction to Zoe Kravitz taking on the role of Selina Kyle, and as you might expect there was nothing remotely catty about her response.

Kravitz is playing the coveted role in Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman franchise reboot alongside Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.

Hathaway wrote on Instagram: “The biggest congrats to @zoeisabellakravitz on landing the role of a lifetime. Well, one life anyway…⁣⁣Enjoy the ride, Selena 💋 #Catwoman.”

Hathaway, of course, played the role in 2012′s The Dark Knight Rises. Other popular Catwomen include Halle Berry in a 2004 stand-alone Catwoman film, and Michelle Pfeiffer in Tim Burton’s 1992’s Batman Returns.

Kravitz also received congrats from her famous stepdad, Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman in the DC Universe (though the new Batman film and the forthcoming Aquaman sequel are not expected to crossover).

“I’m so proud of u zozo bear. On and off screen OHANA,” Momoa wrote, using the Hawaiian word for “family.” “DC WB ohana Lola and Wolfies big sister is CAT WOMAN,” he added, referencing his two kids with Lisa Bonet, Kravitz’s mother. “Unbelievable so freaking stoked. Your going to have so much fun Aloha P bear.”

The Batman starts filming in January and is released June 25, 2021.

