The Batman casts Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman

Matt Reeves’ Batman franchise reboot has found its Catwoman.

Big Little Lies star Zoe Kravitz has landed the role of Selina Kyle a.k.a. The Cat in his upcoming film The Batman, Warner Bros. confirms. This is also the first time the studio has revealed the character is in the film. Kravitz has, curiously enough, actually played the character once before, in 2017’s The Lego Batman Movie.

Kravitz was also in the studio’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, along with Mad Max: Fury Road.

Robert Pattinson is playing the Caped Crusader in the movie, taking over the role from Ben Affleck, who starred as the Dark Knight in two DC films (and made an appearance in a third).

On the big screen, the role of Kyle/Catwoman was most recently played by on the big screen by Anne Hathaway in Christopher Nolan’s 2012 film The Dark Knight Rises, and before that by Halle Berry in a 2004 stand-alone Catwoman film, and Michelle Pfeiffer in Tim Burton’s 1992’s Batman Returns.

The Batman will begin shooting in January in the U.K. and is expected to arrive in theaters June 25, 2021.

