See Lady and the Tramp recreate that iconic spaghetti scene in new trailer

Lady and the Tramp type Movie Genre Animated

Spaghetti and meatballs has never been the same since Lady and the Tramp rebranded the dish as a romantic entrée. And now we’re getting a closer look at the upcoming live-action remake from Disney+ that recreates the iconic scene.

A new trailer for the streaming service’s movie, which combines live-action with photo-realism, debuted during ABC’s Dancing With the Stars on Monday night. The clip features a glimpse at the romantic dinner scene, along with more footage of talking dogs and the conflict that sets Lady (voiced by Tessa Thompson) and Tramp’s (voiced by Justin Theroux) whole adventure in motion.

The re-imagining of the 1955 animated classic tells the story of a pampered house dog named Lady and a tough but lovable stray Tramp as they embark on an unexpected adventure and, despite their differences, grow closer and come to understand the value of home.

Lady and the Tramp also features the voices of Janelle Monáe and Sam Elliott and stars Kiersey Clemons, Thomas Mann, and Yvette Nicole Brown. Check out the new trailer above now.

Lady and the Tramp debuts on Disney+ when the new streaming service launches on Nov. 12.

Related content: