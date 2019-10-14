Disney unveils a (very) long list of movies and shows coming to Disney+

Are you ready for the return of Fuzzbucket?

On Monday morning, instead of sending out a press release, the social media team over at Disney+ decided to drop a massive (like “doing the most”-level massive) Twitter thread listing all the movies and TV shows that will arrive on Disney’s streaming platform at launch.

That includes Disney+ originals, like the Star Wars live-action TV series The Mandalorian, as well as Fuzzbucket, the 1986 TV movie about a 12-year-old’s invisible best friend.

The roster was unveiled in chronological order of release, beginning with 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, followed by 1940’s Pinocchio, Swiss Family Robinson, and Fantasia.

As promised, Disney+ will be the streaming destination for Walt Disney’s massive archive of animated classics, as well as the home of Star Wars (including the original and prequel trilogies), all the Marvel Studios movies, and additional goodies obtained through the acquisitions of Fox and Lucasfilm — like Willow.

At this time, only a handful of Marvel movies were included in the thread: Iron Man, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Guardians of the Galaxy, Ant-Man, and Captain Marvel. That could be because Disney+ will launch this Nov. 12 and the streaming rights to other Marvel titles are still wrapped up in Disney’s original deal with Netflix for 2019.

Other Disney deep cuts coming to Disney+ include 1971’s Bedknobs and Broomsticks, 1975’s Return to Witch Mountain, 1976’s The Shaggy D.A., and 1979’s The Black Hole. More mainstream classics include The Sound of Music, The Muppet Movie, Tron, and The Fox and the Hound.

For original TGIF lovers, there’s Boy Meets World; for ’90s babies watching Disney Channel Original Movies, there’s The Thirteenth Year and Cadet Kelly; and for high school choir veterans who blew out their vocal chords singing “Salve Regina,” there are both Sister Act movies.

Disney+ also confirmed the X-Men animated series, 1979’s Spider-Woman cartoon, The Incredible Hulk: Series, 1981’s Spider-Man and Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends, animated Iron Man and Fantastic Four series, X-Men: Evolution, Wolverine and the X-Men, and the animated Gargoyles series are also arriving on the platform.

Some of the Disney+ originals were also teased, including Anna Kendrick’s Noelle and the live-action Lady and the Tramp. But the, ahem, extensive thread capped at 2019 with The Mandalorian.

“The announcements aren’t even over yet… Stay tuned for more soon!” a final tweet read.

And in case you want a full rundown of everything Disney+ confirmed on Monday, check out the original Twitter thread or watch this more than 3-hour video recap.

