Deadpool writers share update on character's big-screen Marvel future

Deadpool 02/12/16

It took 10 years before writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick could get another installment of Zombieland together, but they’re hoping the wait for a third Deadpool movie won’t take nearly as long.

Alongside Ryan Reynolds, the Zombieland: Double Tap duo are the main creative forces behind the big-screen version of the Merc with a Mouth, a wildly successful character whose future, like many Fox properties, has been unclear since Disney swallowed up 21st Century Fox. Speaking to EW ahead of Double Tap’s Friday release, the writers shared an update.

“We’re always in touch with Ryan,” Wernick said. “We’ve got several projects with him in addition to the Deadpool universe. I think the party line and truth is we’re all still figuring it out. Marvel has promised to continue to let us play in the R-rated Deadpool universe, and the hope is that they will also let us veer into the MCU a little bit as well and play in that sandbox. Our feeling and Ryan’s feeling is that it’s got to be the right idea, it’s got to be great… I think once we collectively agree what idea that great idea is we’ll be off to the races. Ryan’s super-busy, we’ve got a lot of projects lined up, but we wake up thinking about Deadpool, and we go to sleep thinking about Deadpool.”

It seems as if Reynolds is doing more than just thinking about Deadpool, as he posted a picture Monday on social media from the Marvel Studios offices, joking that he was there to audition for the role of “Anthony Stark.”

Auditioned for the role of “Anthony Stark”. Didn’t come even remotely close, but the nice man with the taser escorted me to the ground. pic.twitter.com/1bwFDGdMOj — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 14, 2019

Ahead of another potential Deadpool, Wernick and Reese also teamed up with Reynolds for Michael Bay’s 6 Underground, which will debut on Netflix in December.

