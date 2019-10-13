Joker laughs at the competition with second winning weekend in a row

Image zoom Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros.

Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker continues to prove that movies rooted in comic books are not a fad, as it takes the top spot at the box office for a second week in a row.

The psychological thriller earned an estimated $55 million domestically, bringing its two-week total to $192.7 million. New releases rounded out the top three with animated The Addams Family nabbing second place with an estimated $30.3 million and Will Smith’s action thriller Gemini Man falling into third with an estimated $20.5 million.

Image zoom Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

Since October is a great month for all things creepy, kooky, mysterious, and spooky, it’s no surprise that MGM’s animated The Addams Family took the number two spot with an estimated $30.3 million, though the film outpaced expectations. Unlike Joker and It: Chapter Two (currently in eighth place with an estimated $3.2 million), The Addams Family brings PG-rated fun that’s suitable for the whole family.

The film, which follows the family as they relocated to New Jersey, stars the star-studded voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz, Bette Midler, Allison Janney, Aimee Garcia, and Finn Wolfhard. The film drew mediocre reviews, but a more positive B+ CinemaScore. from audiences.

The animated take on the altogether ookie family performed better than either of the previous two Addams Family big-screen adaptations, 1993’s Addams Family Values, which opened to $14.1 million, and 1991’s The Addams Family, which opened to $24.2 million. However, this does not account for inflation. It’s likely the film could get a sequel with strong brand recognition and opening weekend numbers that exceeded projections.

Image zoom Ben Rosenstein/Paramount Pictures

Box office action star Will Smith takes the third spot with Gemini Man, earning an estimated $20.5 million. The action thriller, directed by Ang Lee, follows an elite assassin named Henry Brogan (Smith) who suddenly becomes the target of a mysterious young operative that somehow knows his every move. The film also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, and Benedict Wong.

Gemini Man has been ravaged by critics, excepting praise for the de-aging technology on display, and audiences aren’t much more positive, bestowing it with a decent B+ Cinemascore. Though the film marked the largest ever opening for director Ang Lee, it’s less than stellar for Smith, marking it his sixteenth highest opening behind more somber, dramatic fare like The Pursuit of Happyness.

Image zoom CBS Films

People put their mobile devices away to catch Lionsgate’s comedy Jexi in theaters, making an estimated $3.1 million during its opening weekend. Led by Adam Devine, the comedy tells the story of what can happen when you love your phone more than anything else in your life. It’s also a warning for those that can’t live without their virtual assistants, as they could surprise you one day and show you just how intelligent they really are.

Jexi co-stars Alexandra Shipp as Devine’s potential love interest, if only his assistant Jexi (voiced by Rose Byrne) doesn’t ruin his life first. Michael Peña plays his boss, and Wanda Sykes is a hilarious mobile phone company employee. Justin Hartley, Charlyne Yin, Ron Funches, and Kid Cudi also co-star

The Jon Lucas and Scott Moore-directed film has not received positive reviews from critics, earning a dismal 15 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. And while it’s probably safe to say that Jexi won’t be winning any Academy Awards, Cinemascore confirms theatergoers are feeling tepid about this title, too—they gave it a B-.

Image zoom Courtesy of NEON CJ Entertainment

Bong Joon Ho’s critically lauded Parasite had a big debut earning $376,264 with screenings available at just three theaters. This is the highest per-location opening of 2019, a huge feat for the foreign release that was awarded the coveted Palm d’Or from the 2019 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

The dark comedy follows Kim Ki-Taek (Kang-ho Song), an unemployed driver and his family. His luck drastically changes for the better when they’re employed by the Park family. But it’s short-lived as everything falls apart when they become entangled in a tragic series of events. The film has earned rave reviews and could be a strong contender in the Oscars race as awards season ramps up.

Holdovers round out the top five with animated flick Abominable taking fourth place with an estimated $6.2 million in ticket sales. Downton Abbey continues to prove its box office power, putting the feather in the cap of the top five, with a fifth-place finish of an estimated $4.9 million.

Overall box office is down 5 percent year-to-date, holding steady from last week, according to Comscore. Check out the Oct. 11-13 numbers below:

Joker — $55 million The Addams Family—$30.3 million Gemini Man— $20.5 Abominable — $6.2 million Downton Abbey — $4.9 million Hustlers — $3.9 million Judy— $3.3 million It Chapter Two — $3.2 million Jexi— $3.1 million Ad Astra — $1.9 million

