OMG: Kirsten Dunst joins Jane Campion's first film in 10 years with Benedict Cumberbatch

An epic union of cinema’s finest women is imminent.

EW has confirmed Kirsten Dunst has joined the cast of The Power of the Dog, Oscar-winning filmmaker Jane Campion‘s first directorial feature in 10 years.

Variety first reported Tuesday the On Becoming a God in Central Florida producer-star will replace Elisabeth Moss in the upcoming drama, which also stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Paul Dano in an adaptation of Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel of the same.

The book follows two rich brothers — Dano’s plays a gentle, generous man, while Cumberbatch’s portrays his cruel, sibling — who own the biggest ranch in the Montana valley. After Dano’s character marries a local widow (Dunst) in secret, Cumberbatch’s mounts a sadistic offensive to ruin her life by exploiting her son.

The Power of the Dog marks Campion’s only feature film (though she has helmed the TV series Top of the Lake) as director since the release of 2009’s Bright Star, which landed 13 years after the New Zealander became the first (and, thus far, only) woman to receive the Cannes Palme d’Or for her 1993 Oscar-winning film The Piano. It is Dunst’s first big-screen project since she starred in the 2017 art film Woodshock.

Ahead of On Becoming a God in Central Florida‘s August debut, Dunst recently told EW she struggled with carving a unique lane for herself in movies following a trio of Spider-Man movies released throughout the 2000s.

“Post-Spider-Man it was like, I could definitely go down this romantic comedy route. Those were really popular then, too, but it just was like, ugh, no thank you,” she recalled. “It wasn’t for me. I hated that kind of acting. It was so hard for me to do. Thank God Sofia Coppola would sweep me away to do a Marie-Antoinette in between.”

Netflix will reportedly release The Power of the Dog in theaters and on its streaming service in 2021.

Related content: